Amazon pulls private diaper brand to change design
January 21, 2015 / 6:41 PM / 3 years ago

Amazon pulls private diaper brand to change design

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc pulled its private-label diapers to fix design flaws less than two months after launching the products, the company said on Wednesday.

Amazon began selling diapers and baby wipes through its Elements product line in early December. The line was exclusively sold to members of its $99-a-year Prime program.

“Based on early customer feedback about Amazon Elements Diapers, we are making some design improvements,” an Amazon spokeswoman said in an e-mail. “We’ll let customers know when new diapers are available.”

Amazon extended a $25 credit to Prime users who bought the diapers. Baby wipes are still available for sale on Amazon’s website. Technology blog Gigaom first reported Amazon’s move. (Reporting by Deepa Seetharaman; Editing by Christian Plumb)

