SAN FRANCISCO, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc’s Chief Financial Officer Tom Szkutak estimated on Thursday that the strengthening dollar will curtail its holiday quarter revenue growth by 2.5 percentage points.

On Thursday, the company forecast sales growth of just 7 to 18 percent in the fourth quarter, typically its strongest, disappointing Wall Street analysts. (Reporting by Deepa Seetharaman; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)