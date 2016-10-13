FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Amazon to hire 120,000 temporary workers for holiday season
#Market News
October 13, 2016 / 10:16 AM / 10 months ago

Amazon to hire 120,000 temporary workers for holiday season

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc said on Thursday it would hire more than 120,000 seasonal employees across its fulfillment centers, sortation centers and customer service sites in the United States in the upcoming holiday season.

More than 14,000 seasonal positions were transitioned to regular, full-time roles after the holidays last year, and the company expects to increase that number this year, Amazon said.

Rival U.S. retailers have taken a cautious view of the holiday selling season this year.

Macy's Inc, which operates the namesake Macy's and Bloomingdale's department store chains, said in September, it would hire 83,000 temporary workers for the holiday quarter, a 2 percent decline from last year.

Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

