Amazon drops support for on-device encryption on some Fire tablets
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
March 3, 2016 / 9:55 PM / 2 years ago

Amazon drops support for on-device encryption on some Fire tablets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAN FRANCISCO, March 3 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc. announced it plans to stop supporting on-device encryption for Fire tablets running Fire OS 5, the latest version of its operating system for the gadgets.

In an emailed statement, an Amazon spokeswoman told Reuters, “It was a feature few customers were actually using.”

On-device encryption allows the user to protect the device, with a password or other means, from thieves or others seeking access to the data on the gadget. (Editing by Stephen R. Trousdale and David Gregorio)

