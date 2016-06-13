FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
U.S. FAA proposes fining Amazon $350,000 for hazardous package
June 13, 2016 / 5:15 PM / a year ago

U.S. FAA proposes fining Amazon $350,000 for hazardous package

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, June 13 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration said on Monday it is proposing a $350,000 civil fine against Amazon.com Inc for allegedly violating hazardous materials regulations, the latest in a series of violations.

The FAA alleges that on Oct. 15, 2014, Amazon sent a UPS package with a one-gallon container of "Amazing! LIQUID FIRE," a corrosive drain cleaner for transportation by air from Louisville, Kentucky, to Boulder, Colorado.

The package leaked and nine UPS employees who came into contact with the box reported feeling a burning sensation and were treated with a chemical wash, the FAA said.

Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Alan Crosby

