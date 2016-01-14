FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Amazon China registers to provide ocean freight services
#Market News
January 14, 2016 / 9:36 PM / 2 years ago

CORRECTED-Amazon China registers to provide ocean freight services

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects lede to say Amazon China registered to provide freight services, not received a license to do so.)

Jan 14 (Reuters) - Online retailer Amazon.com Inc’s China division has registered to provide ocean freight services, which allows it to coordinate shipments between China and the United States, according to a Federal Maritime Commission filing.

A freight forwarder organizes shipments from a supplier in one region and ships them to customers in faraway countries. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Siddharth Cavale)

