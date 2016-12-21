*
BERLIN Dec 21 Workers at German warehouses of
U.S. online retailer Amazon.com Inc were called out on
strike by labour union Verdi on Wednesday as part of a
long-running dispute over pay and conditions.
Verdi said in a statement it was calling on workers at three
of the nine Amazon warehouses in Germany to join the strike,
which will run until Dec. 24. Workers at Amazon's warehouse in
Koblenz already launched a strike on Monday.
Germany is Amazon's second-biggest market after the United
States, with 11,000 warehouse staff plus thousands of seasonal
workers.
A Verdi spokeswoman said the union expected several hundred
staff to walk off the job at each warehouse.
Verdi leader Stefanie Nutzenberger said the strike would
cause disruption and higher costs at Amazon, noting delivery
trucks had been backed up for kilometres waiting to be loaded
during a recent stoppage at one warehouse.
Amazon was not immediately available to comment.
Amazon has previously said only a small minority of staff
take part in Verdi strikes, which it says have no impact on its
deliveries as Amazon uses a network of 31 warehouses across
Europe to fulfil orders.
Verdi has organised frequent strikes at Amazon since May
2013 to press demands for the retailer to raise pay for
warehouse workers in accordance with collective bargaining
agreements in Germany's mail order and retail industry.
"Constant checks, heavy workloads and physically stressful
activities lead to an extreme strain on the workforce, which is
especially evident in the Christmas business," Nutzenberger said
in a statement.
Amazon has repeatedly rejected the union's demands, saying
it believes warehouse staff should be paid in line with
competitors in the logistics sector, not as retail staff.
($1 = 0.9620 euros)
