Amazon CFO: first-quarter unit sales growth slowed from previous quarter
April 24, 2014 / 9:58 PM / 3 years ago

Amazon CFO: first-quarter unit sales growth slowed from previous quarter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAN FRANCISCO, April 24 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc, the largest U.S. online retailer, said global growth in unit sales during the first three months of the year slowed to 23 percent from the previous quarter.

The e-commerce giant’s year-over-year unit sales, a closely watched measure of how many items Amazon has sold, has slowed considerably over the last two years. Unit sales growth was 25 percent in the fourth quarter.

During a call with analysts to discuss the company’s first-quarter results, Chief Financial Officer Tom Szkutak also said Amazon now has 244 million active customer accounts. (Reporting by Deepa Seetharaman; Editing by Bernard Orr)

