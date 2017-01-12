FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Amazon to create 100,000 full-time jobs in US
January 12, 2017 / 2:30 PM / 7 months ago

Amazon to create 100,000 full-time jobs in US

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 12 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc said on Thursday it would create more than 100,000 full-time jobs in the United States over the next 18 months.

Seattle-based Amazon said it plans to increase its full-time U.S.-based workforce to more than 280,000 by mid-2018 from 180,000 in 2016.

"These jobs are not just in our Seattle headquarters or in Silicon Valley - they're in our customer service network, fulfillment centers and other facilities in local communities throughout the country," CEO Jeff Bezos said in a statement.

Amazon had about 230,800 full-time and part-time employees as of Dec. 31, 2015. (Reporting by Laharee Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
