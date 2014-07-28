FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Amazon to open five new warehouses in India
Sections
Featured
Rescuers search for survivors in Mexico
Mexico earthquake
Rescuers search for survivors in Mexico
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
Technology
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 28, 2014 / 8:06 AM / 3 years ago

Amazon to open five new warehouses in India

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, July 28 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc’s Indian unit will open five new warehouses in the country, which will almost double its storage capacity to half a million square feet, the company said in a statement on Monday.

Amazon operates two warehouses or “fulfillment centers” on the outskirts of Mumbai and Bangalore. The new facilities will be opened in Delhi, Chennai, Jaipur, Ahmedabad and on the outskirts of Gurgaon.

The expansion will allow Amazon to extend its same-day and next-day delivery services in these cities.

Amazon’s India website, set up in June last year, operates a marketplace which allows other vendors to sell their products to customers. (Reporting by Nandita Bose; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.