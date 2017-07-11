(Repeats to additional subscribers with no changes to text)
By Sankalp Phartiyal
MUMBAI, July 11 Online retail giant Amazon.com
Inc has secured approval to stock and sell food and
groceries in India, potentially expanding its business in the
fast-growing economy where it is in a pitched battle with
home-grown rival Flipkart.
Amazon confirmed winning government approval for its plan to
sell food products, but it declined to provide further details.
Separately, a source familiar with the matter said Amazon
planned to invest $500 million in the food segment, over and
above the $5 billion it had already committed to investing in
India.
Cheaper smartphones, increasing internet penetration and
steep discounts have led to a surge in domestic online shopping
for everything from gadgets to clothes and food items in India.
Still, mom-and-pop stores account for the biggest share of
grocery sales, offering organised players huge growth potential.
Currently Amazon offers food products in India via Amazon
Pantry, where retailers including joint venture Cloudtail sell
various products. It also offers same-day grocery delivery on
its Amazon Now app through a tie-up with Indian retailers Big
Bazaar, Star Bazaar and Hypercity.
Amazon did not comment on whether its new investments would
affect any of its existing tie-ups, or its Cloudtail joint
venture.
Venture-funded Flipkart, whose backers include Tiger Global,
Tencent Holdings and Microsoft, also plans to
move into the groceries space, company executives have said.
Amazon last month announced plans to buy upscale U.S. grocer
Whole Foods Market Inc for $13.7 billion.
