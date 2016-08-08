FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Amazon Japan raided on suspicion of antitrust practices -Nikkei
August 8, 2016 / 5:35 AM / a year ago

Amazon Japan raided on suspicion of antitrust practices -Nikkei

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Japan's Fair Trade Commission has raided the office of Amazon Japan on suspicion of pressuring retailers to offer products on more favourable conditions than on rival sites, the Nikkei business daily reported on Monday.

The paper did not say when the raid took place.

Amazon Japan is suspected of imposing conditions on retailers such as forcing them to sell products at a lower price if they were also advertising on other online shopping sites, the Nikkei said, citing sources with knowledge of the case.

A Fair Trade Commission spokesman said he could not confirm the report but added: "I won't say the contents are incorrect." (Reporting by Thomas Wilson; Editing by Stephen Coates)

