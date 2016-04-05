Amazon to sell new Kindle with rechargeable protective case - WSJ

April 5 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc is set to release a higher-end Kindle version with a rechargeable protective case for a better battery life, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing a person familiar with the matter.

The online retailer is also developing a solar-charged Kindle case, the Journal reported, citing another source. (on.wsj.com/239d6ht)

Amazon could not be immediately reached for a comment.

The company’s chief executive tweeted on Monday that the latest version of the reading device is ready and details could be expected next week. (Reporting by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)