Amazon explores live sports streaming - WSJ

Nov 21 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc is exploring live sports streaming and has held talks with leagues including the National Basketball Association, Major League Baseball and the National Football League for live game rights, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing sources.

Amazon has held discussions to create a premium, exclusive sports package with a Prime membership. However, details are still not clear, the Journal reported on Monday.

The e-commerce giant's Prime loyalty program offers original TV programming and access to digital entertainment products such as Prime Music and Prime Video, as well as one-hour delivery of purchases, for an annual fee of $99.

The company, which has reached out to smaller leagues, has also contacted traditional TV networks for game rights they are not using, the Journal reported. (on.wsj.com/2eZJ4dy)

Among those approached include Univision Communications Inc for Mexican soccer league games, Walt Disney Co's ESPN and ONE World Sports, the report said.

Amazon, NBA, NFL and the Major League Baseball were not immediately available for comment.

Amazon's move comes as sports fans increasingly rely on the internet to watch video at the expense of traditional cable and satellite connections.

Tech-giants such as Facebook Inc and Twitter Inc have signed up deals to beef up their video services.

Twitter has a deal with the NFL to stream its Thursday night games during the 2016 regular season, while Facebook streamed some U.S. men's Olympic team games in partnership with the NBA.