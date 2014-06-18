FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Amazon CEO Bezos unveils "Fire" smartphone
#Market News
June 18, 2014 / 6:20 PM / 3 years ago

Amazon CEO Bezos unveils "Fire" smartphone

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAN FRANCISCO, June 18 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc Chief Executive Officer Jeff Bezos unveiled a “Fire” smartphone on Wednesday with free, unlimited photo storage, jumping into a crowded field dominated by Apple Inc and Samsung Electronics.

Bezos, in a rare media appearance, touted features that Amazon hopes might help the 4.7-inch device stand out from the pack, including an option that helps users easily buy products and TV shows that the phone recognizes. (Reporting by Deepa Seetharaman; Editing by Bernard Orr)

