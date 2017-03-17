FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
MOVES-Long-time Amazon director Bing Gordon steps down from board
March 17, 2017 / 11:43 PM / 5 months ago

MOVES-Long-time Amazon director Bing Gordon steps down from board

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 17 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc said on Friday one of its longest-serving directors, Bing Gordon, a partner at venture capital firm Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers, stepped down from the board this week but would remain a consultant to the company.

Gordon, who joined the board in 2003, will advise Amazon on "strategic consumer initiatives" and will be a board observer, an Amazon spokesman said in an email. Gordon was granted an award of 3,100 shares as part of the consultancy, a filing said, worth $2.6 million as of the market close on Mar. 14.

The Seattle-based online retailer declined to discuss plans to fill his board seat. (Reporting by Jeffrey Dastin in San Francisco; Editing by Richard Chang)

