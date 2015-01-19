Amazon to produce movies for theaters, Prime video service

Jan 19 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc said Amazon Studios would produce and buy original movies to be released in theaters and for early-window distribution on Prime Instant Video.

The company has been investing heavily in digital media, hoping to draw traffic and drive sales as consumers increasingly spurn traditional TV offerings in favor of on-demand content.

Amazon said on Monday its movies would premiere on Prime Instant Video in the United States in four-eight weeks after their theatrical debut.

The video service serves up thousands of movies and TV programs in direct competition with Netflix Inc. (Reporting By Shubhankar Chakravorty in Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet Das)