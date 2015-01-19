FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Amazon to produce movies for theaters, Prime video service
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 19, 2015 / 3:40 PM / 3 years ago

Amazon to produce movies for theaters, Prime video service

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 19 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc said Amazon Studios would produce and buy original movies to be released in theaters and for early-window distribution on Prime Instant Video.

The company has been investing heavily in digital media, hoping to draw traffic and drive sales as consumers increasingly spurn traditional TV offerings in favor of on-demand content.

Amazon said on Monday its movies would premiere on Prime Instant Video in the United States in four-eight weeks after their theatrical debut.

The video service serves up thousands of movies and TV programs in direct competition with Netflix Inc. (Reporting By Shubhankar Chakravorty in Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet Das)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.