5 months ago
Amazon to live stream 10 Thursday night NFL games
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
April 5, 2017 / 12:20 AM / 5 months ago

Amazon to live stream 10 Thursday night NFL games

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 4 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc will stream 10 Thursday night games for the U.S. National Football League this year, a company spokeswoman said on Tuesday.

Amazon has bought the rights to stream the games for about $50 million and will offer it for free viewing to its Prime subscribers, technology news site recode reported earlier on Tuesday. (bit.ly/2n8UPlQ)

Amazon did not say how much it paid for the rights.

Last year Twitter Inc bought the rights to live stream 10 NFL Thursday night games for a much smaller fee of $10 million. Twitter could not immediately be reached for comment.

The deal comes as sports fans are increasingly relying on the internet to watch video at the expense of traditional cable and satellite connections. (Reporting by Laharee Chatterjee in Bengaluru and Jeffrey Dastin and David Ingram in San Francisco; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

