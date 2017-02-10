Feb 10 Amazon.com Inc warned on Friday
that government actions to bolster domestic companies over
foreign competition could hurt its business, in a potential
reference to U.S. President Donald Trump's "America First"
agenda.
In a routine description of regulatory risks in its 2016
annual filing, the world's largest online retailer said "trade
and protectionist measures" might hinder its ability to grow.
That language has not appeared in Amazon's warning about
government regulation in at least the past five annual filings
with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. However, the
Seattle-based company has cited trade protection in those
filings as a risk to its international sales and operations
specifically.
The new Republican president has made job creation a
cornerstone of his policies, threatening to impose tariffs on
imports so companies produce and hire within the United States.
Republicans in Congress also have a plan to target imports while
excluding export revenue from U.S. corporate income tax, known
as a border adjustment tax.
The proposal in the U.S. House of Representatives has
divided corporate America. Major exporters like Boeing Co
have thrown their weight behind it, but a retail association has
said it would raise prices for shoppers.
It was not clear what kinds of protectionist measures -
whether tariffs or other actions - concerned Amazon the most, or
from which countries Amazon saw the greatest risk.
Amazon so far has declined to comment on Republican
lawmakers' border tax plan. It did not return requests for
comment on the new language in its annual filing. The filing did
not mention the change in leadership of the White House.
The language appeared in its filing under the header,
"Government Regulaton Is Evolving and Unfavorable Changes Could
Harm Our Business."
(Reporting by Jeffrey Dastin in San Francisco; Editing by
