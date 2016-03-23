FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Amazon.com says review finds women get equal pay at company
March 23, 2016 / 5:10 PM / a year ago

Amazon.com says review finds women get equal pay at company

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAN FRANCISCO, March 23 (Reuters) - Online retailer Amazon.com Inc said on Wednesday a recent survey of its employees found that female workers earned 99.9 cents for every dollar earned by men in the same positions last year.

Arjuna Capital, the activist arm of investment firm Baldwin Brothers Inc, has been pushing the Seattle-based company to report the difference between men and women’s pay and the company’s plans to close the gap.

The U.S. securities regulator said last week Amazon.com should allow shareholders to vote on a proposal on gender pay equality put forward by Arjuna, after the company had sought permission to omit the proposal from its proxy statement. (Reporting by Mari Saito; Editing by Bill Rigby)

