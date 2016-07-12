Amazon customers facing difficulty with checkout on Prime Day

July 12 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc said some customers were reporting difficulty with checkout after making purchases in its highly publicized "Prime Day" shopping event.

"We're working to resolve this issue quickly," Amazon tweeted. (bit.ly/29AvVWS)

The one-day sale, for members of Amazon's $99 per year Prime subscription service, is expected to generate up to $1 billion in sales, more than double the amount taken in last year. (Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)