Amazon says 10 mln new members try Prime this holiday season
December 26, 2014 / 4:15 PM / 3 years ago

Amazon says 10 mln new members try Prime this holiday season

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 26 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc said more than 10 million new members worldwide tried its Prime subscription service for the first time during the current holiday season.

Amazon Prime users get unlimited free two-day shipping for $99 a year. They can access books, songs, movies, TV episodes and upload unlimited photos on Amazons Cloud Drive.

The company, which is looking to offer same-day delivery on all items sold by third-party merchants on its site, said customers ordered more than 10 times as many items using this option in the holiday season, compared with a year earlier.

Shares of the No. 1 U.S. online retailer were up 1 percent at $306.31 in morning trading on the Nasdaq on Friday. (Reporting By Kshitiz Goliya in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
