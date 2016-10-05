FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
October 5, 2016 / 11:45 AM / a year ago

Amazon launches reading feature for U.S. Prime members

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 5 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc on Wednesday launched a new feature for its U.S. Prime members called Prime Reading, which provides members a selection of reading materials that includes Kindle books and magazines at no additional cost.

Prime Reading would not require members to own a Kindle e-reader or a Fire tablet but can be accessed through a Kindle app on iOS and Android devices.

Prime, which is Amazon's $99-a-year loyalty program, allows members to get free one-day or two-day delivery service with no limit on order size, early access to some deals and unlimited access to Prime Video. (Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
