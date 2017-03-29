FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
Amazon moving staff at Quidsi parenting products unit after losses
March 29, 2017 / 6:58 PM / 5 months ago

Amazon moving staff at Quidsi parenting products unit after losses

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 29 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc said on Wednesday it was moving staff out of its Quidsi nursery, beauty and pet products subsidiary after the business failed to turn a profit.

"We have worked extremely hard for the past seven years to get Quidsi to be profitable, and unfortunately we have not been able to do so," an Amazon spokeswoman said in a statement. "Quidsi has great brand expertise and they will continue to offer selection on Amazon.com; the software development team will focus on building technology for AmazonFresh."

The news was reported earlier by Bloomberg. (Reporting by Jeffrey Dastin in San Francisco; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

