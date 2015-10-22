FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Amazon posts profit as North America sales jump
October 22, 2015 / 8:10 PM / 2 years ago

Amazon posts profit as North America sales jump

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 22 (Reuters) - E-commerce giant Amazon.com Inc reported a profit for the second quarter in a row, propelled by higher sales in North America, its biggest market, and another period of strong growth in its Amazon Web Services cloud business.

The world’s biggest online retailer reported a profit of $79 million, or 17 cents per share, for the third quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with a loss of $437 million, or 95 cents per share, a year earlier.

Total net sales rose 23.2 percent to $25.36 billion. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

