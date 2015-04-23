FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Amazon's quarterly revenue rises 15 pct
April 23, 2015 / 8:11 PM / 2 years ago

Amazon's quarterly revenue rises 15 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 23 (Reuters) - E-commerce company Amazon.com Inc’s quarterly revenue rose 15 percent, helped by higher revenue from North America, its biggest market, and its fast-growing cloud-computing services unit.

The company reported a loss of $57 million, or 12 cents per share, for the first quarter ended March 31 compared with a profit of $108 million, or 23 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $22.7 billion from $19.74 billion.

Amazon broke out the numbers for its cloud computing unit, Amazon Web Services, for the first time, saying revenue in the unit rose 49 percent to $1.57 billion. (Reporting by Lehar Mann in Bengaluru and Nandita Bose in Chicago; Editing by Kirti Pandey)

