Amazon's quarterly revenue rises 15 pct

April 23 (Reuters) - E-commerce company Amazon.com Inc’s quarterly revenue rose 15 percent, helped by higher revenue from North America, its biggest market, and its fast-growing cloud-computing services unit.

The company reported a loss of $57 million, or 12 cents per share, for the first quarter ended March 31 compared with a profit of $108 million, or 23 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $22.7 billion from $19.74 billion.

Amazon broke out the numbers for its cloud computing unit, Amazon Web Services, for the first time, saying revenue in the unit rose 49 percent to $1.57 billion. (Reporting by Lehar Mann in Bengaluru and Nandita Bose in Chicago; Editing by Kirti Pandey)