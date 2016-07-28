FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Amazon reports 31.1 percent jump in revenue
#Market News
July 28, 2016 / 8:05 PM / a year ago

Amazon reports 31.1 percent jump in revenue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 28 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc reported a 31.1 percent rise in quarterly revenue, powered by blockbuster growth in its cloud services unit and an increase in subscriptions for its Prime loyalty program.

The world's biggest online retailer's net sales rose to $30.40 billion in second quarter ended June 30 from $23.19 billion a year earlier.

The company's net income rose to $857 million, or $1.78 per share, from $92 million, or 19 cents per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

