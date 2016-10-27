Amazon's quarterly revenue jumps 29 pct

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc reported a 29 percent rise in quarterly revenue on Thursday, boosted by a big jump in sales from its Prime Day annual shopping festival, strong back-to-school shopping and its market-leading cloud services business.

The world's biggest online retailer said its net sales rose to $32.71 billion in third quarter ended Sept. 30 from $25.36 billion a year earlier. Analysts had expected net sales of $32.69 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Amazon's net income rose to $252 million, or 52 cents per share, from $79 million, or 17 cents per share, a year earlier, marking the company's sixth straight profitable quarter.

Revenue from Amazon Web Services, the company's cloud services business, surged 55 percent to $3.23 billion, beating the average estimate of $3.19 billion, according to market research firm FactSet StreetAccount.

Amazon said in July that customers placed 60 percent more orders worldwide in its second Prime Day sale despite technical glitches but it did not provide sales figures at the time. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)