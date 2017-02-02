FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
Amazon holiday-quarter revenue rises 22.4 pct
#Trump
#WarInAfghanistan
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
The toll of Tasers
Reuters Investigates
The toll of Tasers
The threat to internet freedom in Trump’s America
Commentary
The threat to internet freedom in Trump’s America
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
U.S.
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 2, 2017 / 9:08 PM / 7 months ago

Amazon holiday-quarter revenue rises 22.4 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 2 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc's quarterly revenue rose 22.4 percent, driven by strong sales in the holiday period and a jump in subscriptions for its Prime service.

The world's biggest online retailer said its net sales rose to $43.74 billion in the fourth quarter from $35.75 billion a year earlier. Analysts had expected $44.68 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Amazon's net income rose to $749 million, or $1.54 per share, from $482 million, or $1 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue from Amazon Web Services, the company's cloud services business, jumped 47 percent to $3.54 billion, missing the average analyst estimate of $3.60 billion, according to market research firm FactSet StreetAccount.

Amazon said last month that the 2016 holiday was its best-ever shopping season, when it shipped 50 percent more items than the prior year for third-party vendors. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.