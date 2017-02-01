FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Amazon plans more than 200 daily flights from new cargo hub
February 1, 2017 / 11:57 PM / 7 months ago

Amazon plans more than 200 daily flights from new cargo hub

Jeffrey Dastin

1 Min Read

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc plans to schedule more than 200 flight departures and landings per day at a $1.49 billion cargo hub it is building near Cincinnati, the airport's chief said in an interview on Wednesday, in a sign of the soaring ambitions of the online retailer.

Amazon announced the airport project on Tuesday but gave few details.

The flight estimate offers new insight into Amazon's plan to handle shipping in-house, cut costs and speed packages to shoppers faster. It is written in the lease term sheet that Amazon and the airport expect to sign, said Candace McGraw, chief executive of Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport. (Reporting By Jeffrey Dastin; Editing by Peter Henderson and Sandra Maler)

