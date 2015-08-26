FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Amazon to launch video streaming service in Japan - Nikkei
August 26, 2015 / 9:30 PM / 2 years ago

Amazon to launch video streaming service in Japan - Nikkei

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 26 (Reuters) - Amazon.com plans to launch its video streaming service in Japan for members of its Prime paid service as it gears up for Netflix Inc’s planned entry into the country in September, the Nikkei reported.

Amazon’s Prime members get unlimited access to videos under its Prime Instant Video service.

Prime membership, which costs 3,900 yen ($32.50) a year in Japan, provides members other services such as the option to choose a delivery date for online purchases for free.

Amazon, which launched the video streaming service in the United States in 2011, plans to offer a broad video lineup including U.S. and Japanese films, TV shows and cartoons in Japan, the Nikkei reported. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
