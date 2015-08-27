FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Amazon to launch video streaming service in Japan
#Market News
August 27, 2015 / 12:25 AM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Amazon to launch video streaming service in Japan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Changes source to Amazon)

Aug 26 (Reuters) - Amazon.com said on Wednesday it plans to launch its video streaming service in Japan for members of its Prime paid service as it gears up for Netflix Inc’s planned entry into the country in September.

Amazon’s Prime members get unlimited access to videos under its Prime Instant Video service.

Prime membership, which costs 3,900 yen ($32.50) a year in Japan, provides members other services such as the option to choose a delivery date for online purchases for free.

Amazon plans to offer a broad video lineup including U.S. and Japanese films, TV shows and cartoons in Japan. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey and Lisa Shumaker)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
