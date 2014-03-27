FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Top Kindle exec to update on Amazon video business next week
March 27, 2014 / 5:06 PM / 3 years ago

Top Kindle exec to update on Amazon video business next week

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAN FRANCISCO, March 27 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc will hold a rare press conference in New York on April 2 amid intense speculation that it will reveal a streaming device that rivals the Apple TV and Google Chromcast.

Peter Larsen, vice president of the company’s Kindle division, will provide an update on Amazon’s video business at the event, Amazon said on Thursday.

The company could not be immediately reached for comment.

Speculation has been high that Amazon is close to revealing a streaming device - a set-top box or connecting “dongle” - that can pipe video into the living room. It would compete with devices made by Apple, Google and U.S. television start-up Roku.

Technology blog Re/Code reported Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter, that Amazon will launch a set-top box that connects televisions to the Internet. (Reporting by Deepa Seetharaman; Editing by Bernard Orr)

