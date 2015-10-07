Amazon considering online TV service - Bloomberg

Oct 7 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc is considering the creation of a live online TV service and has reached out to networks such as CBS Corp and Comcast’s NBCUniversal to express interest in carrying their channels, Bloomberg reported.

The e-commerce giant's talks with the networks are in preliminary stages, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter. (bloom.bg/1Ru8rgn)

Amazon did not immediately respond to a request for comment. (Reporting by Sai Sachin R and Alan John Koshy in Bengaluru)