UPDATE 2-Amazon considering online TV service - Bloomberg

(Adds response from Amazon and CBS)

Oct 7 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc is considering the creation of a live online TV service and has reached out to networks such as CBS Corp and Comcast’s NBCUniversal to express interest in carrying their channels, Bloomberg reported.

The e-commerce giant's talks with the networks are in preliminary stages, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter. (bloom.bg/1Ru8rgn)

Such a move would increase Amazon’s already growing presence in online video. Amazon currently offers an on-demand video streaming service similar to that of Netflix Inc.

Amazon signed an exclusive deal with former “Top Gear” host Jeremy Clarkson in July to present a new motoring show for its Amazon Prime subscription service.

The company last month said it would launch six TV show pilots for its video streaming service in the United States, the UK, Germany and Austria for the 2015 fall pilot season.

Spokespersons for Amazon and CBS declined to comment, while NBCUniversal did not immediately respond to a request for comment. (Reporting by Sai Sachin R and Alan John Koshy in Bengaluru)