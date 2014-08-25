FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Amazon in talks to buy live-streaming game site Twitch -report
Sections
Featured
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
Fed's Yellen holds news conference
ECONOMY
Fed's Yellen holds news conference
A desperate search for girl in collapsed school
Mexico earthquake
A desperate search for girl in collapsed school
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 25, 2014 / 5:51 PM / 3 years ago

Amazon in talks to buy live-streaming game site Twitch -report

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc is in discussions to acquire Twitch, the live-streaming gaming network that Google Inc had reportedly expressed an interest in buying, tech blog The Information reported on Monday, citing two people familiar with the matter.

Amazon is in “late stage talks” with Twitch but it was unclear whether the two parties had signed an agreement, The Information reported. Twitch and Amazon were not immediately available for comment.

Various media first reported in May that Google had sealed an agreement to buy Twitch for $1 billion, but a deal was never confirmed.

San Francisco-based Twitch allows consumers to broadcast live-streams of themselves playing videogames. Its social networking features allow viewers to communicate with each other and the featured gamer during broadcasts. The company says more than 45 million gamers visit its site every month.

Video games are among the most popular content on YouTube, the world’s No. 1 video website owned by Google. In September, Twitch raised $20 million in funding from Thrive Capital, WestSummit Capital and Take-Two Interactive Software Inc , among other parties. (Reporting by San Francisco newsroom; Editing by David Gregorio)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.