FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Amazon to buy live-streaming game site Twitch - WSJ
Sections
Featured
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
Fed's Yellen holds news conference
ECONOMY
Fed's Yellen holds news conference
A desperate search for girl in collapsed school
Mexico earthquake
A desperate search for girl in collapsed school
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 25, 2014 / 7:56 PM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-Amazon to buy live-streaming game site Twitch - WSJ

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Changes source to WSJ confirming the deal)

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc has agreed to buy live-streaming gaming network Twitch for more than $1 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing two people familiar with the matter.

Twitch and Amazon were not immediately available for comment.

The deal could be announced later on Monday, a source told the Wall Street Journal. (on.wsj.com/1nuyLHb)

Google was earlier in talks to buy Twitch, with reports emerging in May that the internet search giant had agreed to buy the company for $1 billion, but a deal was never confirmed.

San Francisco-based Twitch allows gamers to broadcast live streams of themselves playing videogames. Its social networking features allow viewers to communicate with each other and the featured gamer during broadcasts. The company says more than 45 million gamers visit its site every month.

Video games are among the most popular content on YouTube, the world’s No. 1 video website owned by Google.

Tech blog The Information reported news of talks related to the deal earlier on Monday. (Reporting by San Francisco newsroom; Editing by David Gregorio and Simon Jennings)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.