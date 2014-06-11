FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Amazon stops pre-orders for "Lego", upcoming Warner videos - NYT
June 11, 2014 / 4:40 AM / 3 years ago

Amazon stops pre-orders for "Lego", upcoming Warner videos - NYT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 10 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc has refused to take pre-orders for upcoming Time Warner home video movie titles, including ‘The Lego Movie’, ‘300: Rise of an Empire’, ‘Winter’s Tale’ and ‘Transcendence’, the New York Times reported on Tuesday.

The company started refusing pre-orders in mid-May, which led to a few customers venting their displeasure on the retailer's forums. (r.reuters.com/vek99v)

Amazon did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment on the report, while Jim Noonan, a Warner Bros spokesman, said the company’s “policy is to not comment on contract points or any proprietary issues involving our partners.”

Amazon has a record of being involved in combative negotiations. In 2010, the company blocked consumers from buying works published by Macmillan in a dispute over the price of e-books.

In recent months, authors and other publishing insiders have criticized Amazon for unfairly wielding its power as a major retailer to gain an edge in contract talks.

Amazon is in an ongoing dispute with Hachette, a unit of French media company Lagardere SCA, over contract terms and last month removed an option to pre-order Hachette titles, including “The Silkworm” - an upcoming novel written by author of the Harry Potter series J.K. Rowling. (Reporting by Ankush Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
