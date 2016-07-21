FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Amazon enters student loan business in partnership with Wells Fargo
July 21, 2016 / 3:10 PM / a year ago

Amazon enters student loan business in partnership with Wells Fargo

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 21 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc is entering the student loan business in a partnership with Wells Fargo & Co , the companies announced Thursday.

The deal calls for Wells Fargo to shave half a percentage point from its interest rate on student loans to Amazon customers who pay for a "Prime Student" subscription, which provides benefits such as free two-day shipping and access to movies, television shows and photo storage.

Wells Fargo, the third largest U.S. bank by assets, is interested in "meeting our customers where they are - and increasingly that is in the digital space," John Rasmussen, head of Wells Fargo's Personal Lending Group, said in a news release.

Wells Fargo had $12.2 billion in student loans outstanding at the end of 2015, compared with $11.9 billion at the end of 2014. One of the largest private lenders, the bank sold substantially all of its government guaranteed student loan portfolio in 2014.

Representatives for Wells Fargo and Amazon had no immediate response to questions. (Reporting by Dan Freed in New York; Editing by Bill Trott)

