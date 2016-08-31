FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Wells Fargo, Amazon end deal to offer discounted student loans
#U.S. Legal News
August 31, 2016 / 9:31 PM / a year ago

Wells Fargo, Amazon end deal to offer discounted student loans

Sruthi Shankar and Dan Freed

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Wells Fargo & Co and Amazon.com Inc said they had ended a partnership to offer discounted student loans to the online retailer's "Prime Student" customers, about six weeks after announcing the deal.

Under the deal announced on July 21, Wells Fargo had agreed to shave half a percentage point from its interest rate on student loans to Amazon "Prime Student" subscribers, who also get benefits such as free two-day shipping and access to movies, television shows and photo storage.

"That promotion for Prime Student members has ended," a Wells Fargo spokeswoman said on Wednesday. She declined to provide further details of the agreement.

Amazon spokeswoman Deborah Bass also confirmed the termination of the partnership.

Bloomberg first reported earlier in the day that Wells Fargo and Amazon had ended the agreement. (bloom.bg/2bK2cHO)

