Bank of America must face Ambac lawsuit over mortgage securities
October 29, 2015 / 10:57 AM / 2 years ago

Bank of America must face Ambac lawsuit over mortgage securities

Karen Freifeld

1 Min Read

A lawsuit against Bank of America Corp alleging the bank’s Countrywide mortgage unit fraudulently induced an insurer to cover more than $25 billion of mortgage-backed securities can proceed, a New York judge has ruled.

In a decision made public Tuesday, Manhattan Supreme Court Justice Eileen Bransten denied a summary judgment motion seeking to dismiss the case by Countrywide and Bank of America against plaintiff Ambac Assurance Corp.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1O9w27O

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
