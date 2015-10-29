Bank of America must face Ambac lawsuit over mortgage securities

A lawsuit against Bank of America Corp alleging the bank’s Countrywide mortgage unit fraudulently induced an insurer to cover more than $25 billion of mortgage-backed securities can proceed, a New York judge has ruled.

In a decision made public Tuesday, Manhattan Supreme Court Justice Eileen Bransten denied a summary judgment motion seeking to dismiss the case by Countrywide and Bank of America against plaintiff Ambac Assurance Corp.

