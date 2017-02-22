Ambac must prove negligence against JPMorgan at trial -ruling

Ambac Assurance UK will have to go to trial to prove that a JPMorgan unit was grossly negligent in investing a $1.65 billion portfolio in risky subprime securities ahead of the financial crisis, a New York state judge has ruled.

In a decision on Tuesday, Manhattan Supreme Court Justice Saliann Scarpulla rejected Ambac's motion for summary judgment, saying factual questions remain about whether JPMorgan Investment Management's conduct rose to gross negligence, which must be proved for Ambac to recover damages. Scarpulla set a trial date for March 13.

