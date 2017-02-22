FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
Ambac must prove negligence against JPMorgan at trial -ruling
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Entertainment
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#First Republic News
February 22, 2017 / 10:19 PM / 6 months ago

Ambac must prove negligence against JPMorgan at trial -ruling

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

Ambac Assurance UK will have to go to trial to prove that a JPMorgan unit was grossly negligent in investing a $1.65 billion portfolio in risky subprime securities ahead of the financial crisis, a New York state judge has ruled.

In a decision on Tuesday, Manhattan Supreme Court Justice Saliann Scarpulla rejected Ambac's motion for summary judgment, saying factual questions remain about whether JPMorgan Investment Management's conduct rose to gross negligence, which must be proved for Ambac to recover damages. Scarpulla set a trial date for March 13.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2l17Ac4

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.