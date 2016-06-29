FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Investors sue Ambac over Puerto Rico bond exposure
June 29, 2016

Investors sue Ambac over Puerto Rico bond exposure

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

Ambac Financial Group has been hit with a securities fraud lawsuit accusing it of concealing its exposure to losses on municipal bonds it insures, including about $2.5 billion issued by Puerto Rico.

Filed on Tuesday in Manhattan federal court, the lawsuit said Ambac knew it was likely to become liable for payments on Puerto Rican bonds when the U.S. territory inevitably defaulted on its debt, but concealed that fact from investors, artificially inflating the price of its shares.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/290ZiLB

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
