Malaysian lender AMMB's chief resigns, to return to ANZ
January 29, 2015 / 7:35 AM / 3 years ago

Malaysian lender AMMB's chief resigns, to return to ANZ

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 29 (Reuters) - AMMB Holdings Bhd , Malaysia’s fifth biggest lender, said on Thursday its group managing director, Ashok Ramamurthy, has resigned with immediate effect and it is now identifying a replacement.

Ramamurthy will return to Australia and New Zealand Banking Grup Ltd (ANZ) and take on a senior executive role, according to a local stock exchange filing. He was previously at ANZ for 23 years.

ANZ is the largest shareholder in AMMB, with a stake of around 24 percent.

For the full filing, please click on: bit.ly/1ErlMCE (Reporting by Yantoultra Ngui; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

