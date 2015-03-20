FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-AMMB names Azmi Mahmood as acting group MD
March 20, 2015 / 10:57 AM / 2 years ago

MOVES-AMMB names Azmi Mahmood as acting group MD

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, March 20 (Reuters) - AMMB Holdings Bhd , Malaysia’s fifth biggest lender, appointed Mohamed Azmi Mahmood as its acting group managing director, effective April 2.

Azmi was appointed as deputy group managing director on April 2012. He will replace Ashok Ramamurthy, whose contract as group managing director ends on April 1. (bit.ly/18ObeA8)

The process of identifying a new group managing director is ongoing, the bank said.

AMMB on Jan. 29 said Ramamurthy will return to Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd (ANZ) to take on a senior executive role.

ANZ is the largest shareholder in AMMB, with a stake of around 24 percent. (Reporting By Al-Zaquan Amer Hamzah; Editing by Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
