FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ANZ considering sale of stake in Malaysia's AmBank - sources
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 8, 2016 / 5:15 AM / a year ago

ANZ considering sale of stake in Malaysia's AmBank - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE/SYDNEY, April 8 (Reuters) - ANZ Banking Group is weighing the sale of its 24 percent stake in Malaysian lender AMMB Holdings Bhd (AmBank) as Australia’s No.4 bank steps up efforts to exit minority stakes in Asia, four people familiar with the matter said.

ANZ’s stake in Malaysia’s sixth-biggest lender is valued at about $820 million. It first bought a 13.5 percent stake in 2006, boosting it to nearly 24 percent in 2007.

ANZ CEO Shayne Elliott is turning his focus back on the bank’s core home market, reversing past efforts to build a pan-Asian footprint.

ANZ and AmBank declined to comment.

Reporting by Saeed Azhar in SINGAPORE and Swati Pandey in SYDNEY; Additional reporting by Praveen Menon; Editing by Denny Thomas and Martin Howell

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.