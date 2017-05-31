FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
Malaysia's RHB, AmBank to begin merger talks - sources
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S.
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
North Korea
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
Breakingviews
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 31, 2017 / 12:11 PM / 3 months ago

Malaysia's RHB, AmBank to begin merger talks - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, May 31 (Reuters) - RHB Bank Bhd and AMMB Holdings Bhd (AmBank) will begin merger talks to create one of Malaysia's biggest lenders, two sources familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

The banks could announce as early as Thursday that they have received approval from the central bank to commence merger negotiations, the sources said, speaking on condition of anonymity as the contacts are private.

RHB and AmBank on Wednesday requested the national stock exchange to suspend trading in their shares on Thursday, "pending a material announcement."

AmBank declined to comment. An RHB spokeswoman said the company would make an official announcement in due course. (Reporting by Liz Lee, Praveen Menon and A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Mark Potter)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.