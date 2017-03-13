Care service provider Ambea eyes IPO on Nasdaq Stockholm

STOCKHOLM, March 13 (Reuters) - Swedish care service provider Ambea on Monday said it intends to list its shares on Nasdaq Stockholm at a fixed price valuing the company's shares at around 5 billion crowns ($559 million).

Five investors - Investment AB Oresund, Carve Capital, Catella Fondforvaltning, Didner & Gerge Fonder and RAM ONE - have committed to invest a total of 750 million crowns, Ambea said.

Ambea had sales of 4.4 billion crowns in 2015 with an operating margin of 5.4 percent. ($1 = 8.9388 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Olof Swahnberg; Editing by Alison Williams)