FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil's Ambev passes Peru, Colombia, Ecuador ops to AB InBev
Sections
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
Politics
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Beverages - Brewers
May 12, 2016 / 11:25 PM / a year ago

Brazil's Ambev passes Peru, Colombia, Ecuador ops to AB InBev

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, May 12 (Reuters) - Brazilian drinks company Ambev SA agreed to hand off operations in Peru, Colombia and Ecuador to its parent company Anheuser-Busch InBev SA , according to a securities filing on Thursday.

In return, Ambev will absorb the Panamanian operations of SABMiller PLC, which is in the process of being taken over by the Belgium-based AB InBev. The transfer of the Latin American assets is conditioned on the success of that merger. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Brad Haynes; Editing by Sandra Maler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.