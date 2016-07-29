FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil's Ambev to launch returnable bottles campaign to raise sales
#Market News
July 28, 2016 / 2:21 PM / a year ago

Brazil's Ambev to launch returnable bottles campaign to raise sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, July 29 (Reuters) - Ambev <SA ABEV3.SA>, a subsidiary of beverage giant Anheuser Busch Inbev SA, will launch a returnable bottles campaign nationwide in Brazil to help raise sales volumes, executives said on Friday.

In a conference call to discuss second-quarter results, Chief Executive Officer Bernardo Paiva said the company was trying to boost prospects in under performing regions. Paiva said the company is "excited" about prospects despite short-term adversities related to a prolonged recession in Brazil. (Reporting by Ana Mano)

